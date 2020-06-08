Ericsson wins China 5G contracts amid Beijing-UK ‘litmus test’

Ericsson has announced key 5G contracts with three of China’s largest carriers

The Swedish telco firm is the only non-Chinese firm involved in the deals

As the united kingdom reviews its standing on Huawei, should Beijing’s earlier threats be a concern?

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has strengthened its hold in China winning contracts with the country’s three largest carriers.

Securing contracts with China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, the Swedish firm called the company win “strategically important”, adding that it will “generate scale advantages.” The contracts will see Ericsson supply base center hardware and computer software to China as it continues to roll out networks.

China is the world’s largest 5G market and home to world-leading competitor Huawei, which Ericsson will now be working along side, while adding to China’s bid to get to be the world’s 5G leader.

5G opens up new possibilities for a multitude of life transforming applications – from 3D video to immersive media, autonomous vehicles and the enablement of smart cities, because of the ultra-high data rates, enhanced capacity and paid down latency. It is also the main element to unlocking other technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT), therefore providing tremendous potential in China that could perhaps not be underestimated.

As noted by Verdict, regarding the China Mobile contract, Ericsson will represent the sole non-Chinese firm involved, taking an 11.5% share of the job. In comparison, Huawei took the majority as 57.2%, ZTE took 28.7%, and CICT took 2.6%. Finland’s Nokia made an earlier bid for the contract, but allegedly failed on the cornerstone that it had been “unable or unwilling” to generally meet Chinese technical requirements.

Domestic firms, such as Huawei and ZTE, remain the preference of Chinese carriers. As of February this season, Finbold reported that China’s home-grown telecoms companies held 5,708 5G technology patents. Asia as a whole – comprising the might of South Korea’s LG and Samsung, and China’s Huawei and ZTE – held two-thirds of 5G patents globally.

But that doesn’t mean Ericsson doesn’t have certain technology that China’s 5G infrastructure won’t benefit from.

Tech vs politics

At present at the least, the country’s regulators have chosen to not clamp down on involvement by foreign firms in building out its 5G networks – the ability to choose its 5G tech from the global pool is a luxury its rivals in the west banned themselves from last year.

To date, nations such as the US, Australia, and Japan have opted out of using Huawei technology, laying down outright bans on Huawei, the cornerstone that its technology could facilitate espionage on behalf of Beijing. Under mounting pressure from the US, great britain is now launching a security review to reevaluate its earlier tentative move to allow Huawei technology into its network – outside of “sensitive parts” of the country’s network.

This review comes as Huawei seeks to widely publicize twenty years of business in britain, launching a “media blitz” in the united kingdom in efforts to paint a clear picture of the reality amid the “noise” in regards to the company, and its particular integral role in the country’s cellular networking technology currently, including 4G, where it accounts for 35% of the country’s radio access network equipment.

If the UK were to decide to ban Huawei wholesale from the country, European technology firms could potentially function as first to be susceptible to retaliatory measures if China chooses to do something in turn – Beijing allegedly views the situation as a “litmus” test for Chinese-British economic relations.

China has issued threats amounting to this much in the past, warning of economic consequences of discriminating against its telco champion Huawei in the award of 5G contracts.

Discussion in France about whether Huawei equipment should be barred (the country since took a UK-like approach) light emitting diode Beijing to level threats at Nokia and Ericsson: “China has always given Nokia and Ericsson fair treatment in the deployment of 5G networks in China and has even allowed them to be a part of the deployment of the core networks.

“We do not want to see the development of European companies in the Chinese market affected because of the discrimination and protectionism of France and other European countries towards Huawei.”

In light of this geopolitical tension and uncertainty, Ericsson’s significant investments into the region (so significant that it warned upfront production costs would see second quarter margins in the negative) demonstrates further just how fruitful China’s 5G economy is expected to become, and how important this region is for Ericsson’s bid to become the world’s 5G leader.