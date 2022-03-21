The Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has decided to stop supplying its products to Belarus. This is mentioned in the message spread by the company.

“Ericsson has decided to stop all deliveries, as well as to postpone new projects of customers in Russia, as long as an analysis is made in this direction. “This also applies to supplies to Belarus due to similar restrictions,” the company said in a statement.

The company announced its closure in Russia on March 1, 2022.