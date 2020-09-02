Erick Morillo, ‘I Like to Move It’ DJ, dead at 49

He was discovered dead after cops reacted to a call at 10:42 a.m., and investigators are presently in the early phases of an examination.

No other information, such as cause and date of the death have actually been revealed.

Rodriguez and representatives for the star have not right away reacted to Fox News’ ask for remark.

Morillo’s death comes simply under a month after he was detained and charged with sexual battery on a lady at his house in December.

Despite rejecting the allegations, the artist turned himself in after a rape set checked favorable with his DNA.

His court hearing was set up for Friday.

The DJ worked under a number of pseudonyms, such as Reel 2 Reel, which is the name under which “I Like to Move It” was launched. Other names he’s utilized consist of Ministers de la Funk, The Dronez, RAW and Smooth Touch