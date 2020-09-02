Erick Morillo, DJ known for ‘I Like To Move It’ dead at 49

The worldwide known DJ was discovered dead at his Florida house on Tuesday early morning, authorities state.
Ernesto Rodriguez, a representative for Miami Beach Police, informs CNN that there were no evident indications of nasty play which the cause of death will be figured out by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office
Morillo was jailed last month after being implicated of sexual battery on a female in December, according to CNN affiliate WPLG. He was arranged to appear in court on Friday.
The Colombia- born artist had a big impact on home music over his 30-year profession. Morillo, who was raised in New York and New Jersey, had a hit single at an early stage in his profession with the El General single, “Muevelo.”
But it was his Reel 2 Real 1994 tune “Go On Move,” likewise known as “I Like To Move It,” that made him a family name. The tune had a revival in the 2005 animated movie “Madagascar.”
He led the way for the DJs these days, with Steve Angello of Swedish House (*49 *) stating in 2012, Morillo “taught me how to DJ in clubs.”
Along with routinely carrying out throughout the United States and Europe, Morillo likewise ended up being known for his dawn sets on the island of Ibiza.