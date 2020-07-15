Eric Trump shades cousin Mary over book critical of president: ‘Every family has one …’

“If you’re in the Oval Office today, what would you say to him?” ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos asked at one point.

“Resign,” Mary Trump responded.

Mary Trump is the author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” The 240-page tome was released Tuesday, 12 days after a New York Supreme Court appellate judge overturned a restraining order blocking the book’s publication.

The book includes an allegation that a man named Joe Shapiro took Donald Trump’s SAT test for him and quotes the president’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, calling then-candidate Trump a “clown” in 2015.

The White House fired back at the president’s niece, claiming the book is full of “falsehoods.”

In the ABC interview, Mary Trump denied using the book as a get-rich-quick ploy, telling Stephanopoulos, “If I had wanted money or revenge I would have done this 10 years ago when it was infinitely safer but neither one of those things interested me.”

When Stephanopoulos asked why she didn’t speak out about her uncle prior to his election, she answered, “I thought long and hard about saying something.

“I knew that if I had said anything I would have been painted as a disgruntled, disinherited niece who just wanted her 15 minutes which obviously is being said about me now,” Mary Trump added.