Eric Trump says Democrats ‘trying to milk’ coronavirus shutdown, media ‘stoking fear’

“You have to weigh the safety of the public versus, you know, our economy and opening up America,” he described. “We are the economic powerhouse of the entire world, Jeanine. And, you know, he’s got to weigh that. But America does have to get back to work and Americans also want to get back to work.”

AMERICA ‘SEPARATED’ AT UN? BASIC SETTING UP BRAKES WITH United States ON A LOT OF BALLOTS, RECORD DISCOVERS

Trump likewise tore Joe Biden, insisting the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate “loves” that he as well as Trump can not project prior to huge groups throughout the pandemic– since Biden assumes it injures the head of state.

“Biden loves this. Biden can’t go on stage without making some horrible blunder. I mean, even from his basement, he’s making awful gaffes every single day. So his campaign is thrilled that he’s not going out there,” Trump stated. “And they think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3. And guess what? After Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen,” Trump stated. “They’re trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him. The fact that he’s relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds.”

VISIT THIS SITE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

Trump likewise implicated reporters of “stoking fear,” claiming they eliminated their face masks after video cameras quit rolling throughout Friday’s White House information rundown.

“They’re actually stoking fear in this country. They’re doing a massive disservice. They’re being totally disingenuous about the whole thing,” Trump stated. “But they’re doing it for one reason. They want to hurt Trump.”