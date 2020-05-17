Eric Trump says coronavirus will ‘magically go away’ after election, suggesting disease is a Democrat ploy

Eric Trump says that after the 2020 election the coronavirus pandemic will “magically all of a sudden go away and disappear” and everybody will all of a sudden be in favour of reopening the nation.

Attacking Democrats and the Biden marketing campaign, he mentioned that there was a technique at play to make use of the coronavirus to cease his father being re-elected by maintaining the nation locked down and subsequently stopping Trump marketing campaign rallies, and together with ways corresponding to mail-in ballots in pandemic aid laws.

“The Democrats are trying to milk this for everything they can, and it’s sad,” Mr Trump mentioned.

President Donald Trump’s second son, and the Trump Organisation’s government vp, was talking with Jeanine Pirro in an look on Fox News on Saturday night time in a phase centered on the necessity to reopen the financial system.





“They’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3rd, and guess what, after November 3rd, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everyone will be about reopen,” says Mr Trump.

He argued that the Biden marketing campaign technique is to make use of the pandemic to its benefit by not having to have its candidate out on stage in public “making some horrible blunder”. He additionally mentioned that they’re glad to see the Trump marketing campaign as at a drawback by not with the ability to maintain its giant rallies.

“They’re trying to deprive him [Trump] of his greatest asset which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he is relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds,” he continued.





Mr Trump mentioned that it was a part of a “cognisant strategy” by Democrats, together with mail-in voting and “wanting illegal immigrants to vote in our country”, and vowed that this was not going to be allowed to occur and that Trump will win in November.

His prediction that the virus will “magically” go away echoes his father’s evaluation on 28 February when he mentioned: “It’s going to vanish. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

As of Sunday there have been 1.47 million confirmed circumstances of Covid-19 within the US, and 88,756 formally recorded deaths.