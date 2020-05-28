Eric Garner’s mother says George Floyd’s death feels like déjà vu

His final phrases, “I can’t breathe,” turned a rallying cry within the Black Lives Matter protest motion.

‘We need legal prices’

In an interview with CNN, Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, stated what occurred is forcing her to relive her son’s death.

“It’s hard enough we’re coming up on the anniversary of my son’s death, and now to hear about this young man, it’s like déjà vu,” stated Carr. “It’s just like the murder of my son all over again. He was basically the same age as Eric.”

Garner died on July 17, 2014, after police tried to arrest the 43-year-old father of six, who was allegedly promoting free cigarettes illegally on Staten Island. Cellphone video exhibits an officer sustaining a chokehold as Garner is taken to the bottom, crying out, “I can’t breathe,” over and over.

The officer who choked Garner, Daniel Pantaleo, was never charged in his death . He was fired in 2019 after being discovered responsible in a disciplinary trial of utilizing a chokehold.

Carr stated she desires to see a distinct consequence in Floyd’s case.

“We want criminal charges. This officer intended to take this man’s life,” Carr instructed CNN. “There’s no other way. Look at that video, they outright murdered that young man. No matter what he did, he wasn’t doing anything to threaten them, so why would they kill that young man? Just like they killed my son,” she stated.

Earlier Wednesday, Carr spoke to Floyd’s household on the cellphone with the Rev. Al Sharpton, based on a information launch from the National Action Network . Carr pledged to work with Floyd’s household and supporters to combat for accountability and justice, based on the discharge.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into Floyd’s death, which is able to concentrate on whether or not the Minneapolis officers concerned “willfully deprived (Floyd) of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States,” according to a statement from the FBI’s Minneapolis Division

“This can’t be swept under the rug,” stated Carr. “We have to treat this as it is, and not just another news story.”