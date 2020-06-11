Eric Garner’s Mom Says NY Chokehold Bill Passed Because of George Floyd

Exclusive

Eric Garner‘s mother says George Floyd‘s death is basically responsible for an anti-chokehold bill finally getting passed in NY — making it a bittersweet victory for her after years of fighting for this.

Gwen Carr spoke to us a few days after New York lawmakers passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act — which Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he’ll sign in to law — and said it’s a part of the right direction.

Gwen’s been pushing for this bill since 2014, when Eric was killed — and it’ll make it illegal for cops to use a chokehold or a similar restraining move, resulting in serious injury or death. Similar language has been around the NYPD rule book since 1993, but now it’s on its way to becoming state law.



Play video content



TMZ.com

Gwen told us she feels George’s death was the last straw that finally got local politicians to commit to passing the legislation — as, she notes, his killing has reverberated even beyond Eric’s story.

It’s heartbreaking, because Gwen says she felt like she was hearing her own son from the grave hearing George plead with officers that he couldn’t breathe. New York’s State Assembly was also moved, as it passed the bill just 2 weeks after George was killed — even though Ms. Carr had been lobbying for it for almost 6 years.