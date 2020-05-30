Eric Garner’s Mom Doubts Justice Will Be Served In George Floyd Death

Exclusive

Although George Floyd‘s alleged assassin’s been arrested, his household nonetheless won’t see justice served … in keeping with Eric Garner‘s mom, who’s been down this very highway.

Gwen Carr tells TMZ … she has her doubts in regards to the system working in Floyd’s favor, as a result of she went by this nightmare when her son was choked to dying throughout his 2014 NYC arrest.

Gwen says the cops concerned in George’s killing completely need to be held accountable, however she’s warning Floyd’s household to not financial institution on it, as a result of she sees it as a roll of the cube in these instances.



Eric’s mom tells us she’s happy Derek Chauvin — the fired cop who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds — has been charged with homicide. However, she additionally believes Minneapolis police have been enjoying politics after they fired and arrested Chauvin.

Gwen says extra must be performed to cease the widespread riots, and whereas she’s not selling or condoning the violence, she tells us she understands people’ frustrations all too properly. She’s been there.



As you realize … the footage of Eric’s dying infamously captured his closing phrases, “I can’t breathe.”

His mother says she thought it was a slam dunk the concerned officers can be charged with homicide as a result of her son was killed on digicam — however just one cop was ever arrested, and all expenses have been finally dropped.



Eric’s daughter, Emerald Garner, tells TMZ … police would suppose twice about killing unarmed black folks if there have been legal guidelines particularly for cops concerned in incidents like Garner’s and Floyd’s.

Eric’s mom added some pleasant recommendation for the Floyd household — she’s encouraging them to not sit on the sidelines and let legislation enforcement deal with the case.