Eric Garcia has been left with a head injury after being stretchered off towards Arsenal after Manchester City teammate Ederson clashed with him whilst attempting to very clear the golf ball.
The Spaniard has been unable to move ahead the message with the particular clash making a lengthy postpone.
Raheem Sterling plus Kevin De Bruyne got put City 2-0 upward, before Phil Foden have scored a third after the game started again.
More follows…
Subscribe in order to Independent Premium to save this article
Want in order to bookmark your own favourite content articles and tales to read or even reference afterwards? Start your own Independent Premium subscription nowadays.