Home Top Stories Eric Garcia: Man City defender suffers head injury after clash with Ederson

Eric Garcia: Man City defender suffers head injury after clash with Ederson

By
Jackson Delong
-

































Eric Garcia: Man City defender suffers head injury after clash with Ederson | The Independent







Eric Garcia has been left with a head injury after being stretchered off towards Arsenal after Manchester City teammate Ederson clashed with him whilst attempting to very clear the golf ball.

The Spaniard has been unable to move ahead the message with the particular clash making a lengthy postpone.

Raheem Sterling plus Kevin De Bruyne got put City 2-0 upward, before Phil Foden have scored a third after the game started again.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Sharing the entire story, not only the headlines

More follows…

Subscribe in order to Independent Premium to save this article

Want in order to bookmark your own favourite content articles and tales to read or even reference afterwards? Start your own Independent Premium subscription nowadays.



Source link

Post Views: 151

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am