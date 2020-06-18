Home Top Stories Eric Garcia injury: Man City defender released from hospital after suffering head...

Eric Garcia injury: Man City defender released from hospital after suffering head injury

By
Jackson Delong
Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering a head injury in Manchester City’s Premier League victory over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Garcia was stretchered off with his neck in a brace and taken to hospital for tests after colliding with his own goalkeeper Ederson during the closing stages of City’s 3-0 win.

