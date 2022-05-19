Eric Clapton, a vocal opponent of coronavirus vaccinations and pandemic limitations, has tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled two European shows.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Eric announced the cancellation of two performances on his current European tour. The rock star confirmed on Monday that he tested positive after performing the second night of a two-night set at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 8, which served as the kick-off of his current European tour.

Eric Clapton’s Tour Will Be Rescheduled

Eric Clapton started the concert, which was initially set for summer 2020, was delayed to spring 2021, and then postponed a third time to spring 2022 owing to the worldwide epidemic, which has claimed the lives of almost 6.2 million people so far. As a result, planned shows at the Hallenstadion in Zurich on Tuesday (May 17) and the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on Wednesday (May 17) have been canceled, with plans to continue the tour with two shows in Bologna on May 20 and 21.

The canceled dates will be rebooked within the next six months, according to the statement. Eric Clapton, 77, collaborated with fellow anti-lockdown activist Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver” in 2021, as well as producing his version, “This Has Gotta Stop.” Clapton has also refused to play gigs that need evidence of vaccination, and early this year he appeared to accept a bizarre, largely refuted hypothesis that secret messages are being concealed inside YouTube films to drive broad compliance with COVID procedures.

Eric Clapton has also alleged that receiving the AstraZeneca vaccination caused serious nerve damage in his fingers and that he was so unwell that he couldn’t play his guitar for months.