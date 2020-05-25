Eric Byrnes Blasts MLB’s Public CBA Feud, ‘I Don’t Give Two S**ts!’



Play video clip web content

Exclusive TMZSports com

“I don’t give two sh*ts about your collective bargaining agreement and neither does anybody else right now!”

That’s previous MLB celebrity Eric Byrnes entering on gamers and also proprietors for their duties in a horrible, public CBA feud … informing TMZ Sports he assumes both celebrations require to stop talking and also simply come back on the ruby.

“I don’t think anyone in our society right now wants to hear about the bickering between billionaires and millionaires,” Byrnes states … “No one wants to hear your petty arguments between ownership and players right now.”

Of training course, that’s precisely what’s decreasing in the MLB right now … proprietors and also gamers are contesting just how they would certainly divide the earnings if they do wind up playing a reduced, fan-less period in 2020.

The proprietors supposedly desire a 50-50 cut of the check … while the gamers still intend to be paid the income they were ensured by agreements they authorized prior to the pandemic.



Play video clip web content





In reality, All-Stars like Blake Snell, Bryce Harper and also Trevor Bauer have actually been EXTREMELY singing concerning their aversion to move on the circumstance … however Byrnes states he wants they would certainly take a various method.

“At this point, if you have an opportunity to potentially bring the world this amazing content that we’re all starving for, why not be that person?!” Byrnes states. “Sometimes in life — they say this a lot in sports, too — it’s bigger than you.”

“And, so I would advise to any athlete or any owner in this situation, it’s bigger than you guys right now.”

Byrnes informs us he’s positive every person will certainly function the circumstance out and also there will certainly be a period in ’20 … claiming, “I just think the guys want to get back out there. They miss playing the game.”

By the means, Eric’s been doing some REALLY trendy charity things given that he relinquished the video game back in 2010 … his Let Them Play Foundation has actually increased a LOTS OF cash money and also possibilities for impoverished youngsters in America.



Play video clip web content



TMZSports com

In reality, Byrnes also joined a ridiculous cross-country triathlon in 2018 to generate a lot more funds and also understanding to his charity … swimming from San Francisco to Oakland, cycling from Oakland to Chicago, and also ranging from Chicago to New York City.