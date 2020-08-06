Eric Bledsoe Tests Positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has not yet joined his group after evaluating positive for COVID-19, Chris Haynes of TNT reports. The 30- year-old has actually been symptom-free, nevertheless, and plans to show up in the bubble when he clears the essential procedures.

A healthy Bledsoe is a crucial element of Milwaukee’s offense and will be trusted greatly in the seeding round and postseason ought to he have the ability to quarantine and go back to video game shape in time.

The NBA’s season will formally return in 2 weeks time.

Bledsoe is the 22 nd understood NBA gamer to evaluate positive for the coronavirus and is yet another example of a positive medical diagnosis that was captured and dealt with prior to his signing up with the bubble.

In 56 video games for the Bucks this season, Bledsoe has actually balanced 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 helps.

