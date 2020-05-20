Eric Bischoff Admits Rodman Provoked Malone During ’98 Playoffs to Promote WCW



Play video content material

Exclusive TMZSports.com

We all thought it … however now some affirmation — Dennis Rodman deliberately went after Karl Malone through the 1998 NBA Playoffs to assist push a professional wrestling storyline involving each NBA stars.

… this in accordance to former WCW president Eric Bischoff.

Remember, Rodman famously slapped Malone on the ass throughout Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Bulls vs. Jazz.

Of course, each NBA stars would conflict on the WCW pay-per-view occasion, “Bash at the Beach,” simply a short while later … begging the query, was the in-game altercation scripted beforehand?

The reply … form of.

Bischoff admits he inspired Rodman to combine it up with Malone — however not in any means that may have an effect on the result of the sport.

“Now, what I said to Dennis, not to Karl was, ‘Hey Dennis, if anything were to happen off court while there’s a timeout, while there’s no gameplay … so that the feud between Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman is real, on a kind of a 360-degree basis, not just what happens on our TV show,’ that wouldn’t piss me off at all.”

In different phrases, Bischoff says he did not give a direct order — however did not speak Dennis out of it both.

Bischoff additionally tells TMZ Sports he made positive each his boss at Turner Sports and the NBA knew that the Rodman vs. Malone story “didn’t interrupt the gameplay.”

Bischoff says he LOVED the way it all performed out through the recreation — “I chuckled like a little kid because it accomplished so much.”

“As a wrestling producer, to be able to create a moment … that played out on a platform so huge as the NBA playoffs was really satisfying.”

So, how did the wrestling match end up?

Rodman and Hollywood Hulk Hogan went on to defeat Malone and Diamond Dallas Page in a tag-team match.

The scenario was featured on the ESPN docuseries, “Last Dance” — which additionally touched on the time Rodman skipped out in a Bulls follow between Games three and four of the NBA Finals to seem reside on WCW Nitro.



Play video content material



TMZSports.com

“I certainly didn’t expect Dennis to skip practice and participate in Nitro,” Bischoff says … “That decision was all Dennis.”