Eric Bailly: Manchester United defender stretchered off after head clash against Chelsea | Football News







Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly was stretched off with a head injury in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Bailly clashed heads with United captain Harry Maguire by the end of the initial half at Wembley.

The Ivory Coast international initially returned up to his feet but concern grew after that he went to the sideline and he was subsequently loaded on to the stretcher and given oxygen.

Maguire and Bailly both drew blood after the collision, but Maguire surely could continue with a bandage around his head. The United captain dispensed of it for the second half.

Bailly was replaced by French forward Anthony Martial in stoppage time of the initial half.

Chelsea was able to take the lead ahead of the half was up after Olivier Giroud’s front-post flick evaded United goalkeeper David de Gea’s grasp.

The west London club made it 2-0 just one minute into the 2nd half after an error from De Gea allowed Mason Mount’s long-range shot spill into the United net.