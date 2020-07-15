Ergonomic Office Chair PC Gaming Chair Desk Chair Executive PU Leather Computer Chair Lumbar Support with Footrest Modern Task Rolling Swivel Chair for Women, Men(White)



Price: $109.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 06:03:11 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Whether you’re working long hours under high pressure or gaming at home, our new racing chair is built for long-lasting comfort. Unlike standard office chairs, our chair features bucket seats for extra comfort on those long working days, with an ergonomically designed back that molds around and supports your spin. Most importantly, the chair reclines from 90-155°, so you can kick up your feet on the adjustable footrest, and relax at any angle.

Material

PU+Metal Base

PU+Metal Base

PU+Mesh+Metal Base

PU+Metal Base

PU+Metal Base

PU Leather

Tilt & Swivel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Recline

✓

✓

✓

✓

Armrest

UP & Down with PU pad

Fixed Arms

Fixed Arms

Fixed Arms with PU Pad

UP & Down with PU pad

Fixed Arms

Lumbar support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Reclining Angle

90°-135°

90°-135°

90°-135°

105°-160°

Height Adjustable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Asemble

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Easy

Colorful Choose

White / Red / Camo / Yellow

Red / White / Blue / Camo

White / Blue / Red / Camo / Grey

White / Red / Camo / Yellow

Red

Red / Blue

Weight Capacity

250lb

250lb

250lb

250lb

400lb

250lb

BUILT FOR ALL-DAY COMFORT – Bucket seats provide extra comfort for those long working days, with an extremely comfortable back that molds around and supports your spine, while freely adjustable lumbar support and a cushioned headrest pillow protect your spine and neck.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN – Our chairs are designed to last, with ergonomic construction, and BIFMA-approved heavy-duty metal base, sitting on nylon smooth-rolling casters that swivel 360° for maximum mobility and support up to 250 lbs.

EASY ASSEMBLY – Our chair comes ready to assemble, with all the hardware and necessary tools. With step-by-step instructions, you’ll be set up and ready to game, take on the office in about 10-15 minutes!

CUSTOMER GUARANTEE – We want all of our customers to feel 100% satisfied. If you’re not, or have any questions, please contact BestOffice customer service.