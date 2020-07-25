Ergonomic Office Chair, Mesh Chair with Lumbar Support, Tribesigns High Back Desk Chair with Breathable Mesh, Thick Seat Cushion, Adjustable Armrest, Backrest and Headrest, BIFMA Certified



TRIBESIGNS T18 ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIRS — GIVE YOU A NEW EXPERIENCE OF COMFORT WHEREVER YOU WORK



Tribesigns, as a professional furniture and household products manufacturer, we help people find products that meet life’s demands and enjoy your life. Tribesigns offers a lot of furniture and household items to make everyday life more comfortable, convenient and stylish.

Tribesigns T18 Ergonomic Office Chair is one of the all-new ergonomic chairs of Tribesigns series, which has a simple, magnificent and stylish appearance design. Equipped with premium adjustable system which consists several parts, it includes adjustable headrest height and angle, lumbar support and armrest height, backrest tilt angle, seat cushion height and tilt tension. It can offer a full range support on the back, and it is a comfortable partner that inspire your work and life.

Premium Seat Cushion

Tribesigns:

High-density native sponge

Comfort seat with 6.5cm thick cushion, non-deforming, dual heat dissipation

Others:

Inferior renewable sponge

A hard seat with 3cm thick cushion, easy to deform, bad heat dissipation

High Quality Armrest & Mesh Material

Tribesigns:

Full PU material, comfortable and non-detachable

High quality of nylon materials, high durability

Others:

Bad quality of materials

Easy to deform, bad ductility

Heavy Structure & High Quality

Tribesigns:

3mm Thickened steel seat plate

Premium nylon raw materials, can stand 1130KG

Others:

2mm seat plate, flimsily constructed

Low-quality scrap materials

Adjustable and Optional headrest

A choice to assemble headrest or not.

Headrest height:can be adjusted up and down by 2.36”(6cm)

Breathable mesh headrest.

Flexible Armrests

A choice to assemble Armrests or not.

Armrest height: can be adjusted from 11″ to 14.2″

5 Gear adjustment

Multipurpose Handle

Pull up or pull down: Chair seat height can be adjusted from 17″ to 20.9″

Pull out or push in: Chair can be tilted back and locked.

Tilt tension adjustments

360° Swivelling Casters

The casters have been tested 98,000 times horizontally, quiet and smooth

PU materials, No scratching on the floor

Full PU Material Armrest

Full PU armpad armrest

Adjustable height

Curved design

More comfortable to support

Be responsible for your work

Good Native Sponge

High density, high resiliency, good air permeability

Solid mold foam seat cushion. Dual heat dissipation

It has passed 100,000 durability tests

Breathable Mesh

Microcirculation

Convection design, good ductility

High quality raw materials, let the air to circulate to keep you cool while leaning.

SGS & BIFMA Certified

It is certified by SGS, has passed 120,000 fatigue compression tests

BIFMA Certified of whole chair

Thickness of tube: 0.08”

Tribesigns Ergonomic Office Chair adopts American BIFMA international standard and promise the best quality of chair material. The gas lift has passed 120,000 fatigue compression tests and passed the SGS testing, its environmental aspects compliance with international standards.

HOW TO USE IT?

– When tilted all the way the back,you need to pull the tilt locking mechanisms out,then you can tilted all the way back.

– When you need to let tilt fix,you need to push the tilt locking mechanisms in,then the chair will not springback.

– If you want to return to vertical position,please pull the tilt locking mechanisms out again,then tilt back a little bit more,Lean back slightly,When you hear a creak, then you can release ,the chair back to the vertical position.

– For the up and down function,please don’t touch the buttock, and please don’t pull out the tilt locking mechanisms,just pull it up,then you can use the up function.

Specifications:

– Color: Black

– Material: Iron+Nylon+PP+Foam+PU

– Package Size: 27″L x 13″W x 24.6″H (70 x 33 x 62.5cm)

– Weight: 37lb (17 kg)

– Maximum Weight Capacity: When sit upright, weight is less than or equal to 500lbs. When tilt back, weight is less than or equal to 300lbs.

– Maximum Height: 6’1” Below

Lumbar Support

✓

✓

✓

✓

3-Directional Armrest

Up and down

✓

Up and down

Up and down

Recline Lock

✓

✓

✓

✓

Wheels

Universal

Blade Caster

Blade Caster

Universal

Max Weight

300 lbs

300 lbs

300 lbs

300 lbs

Max Height

6’1”

6’1”

6’1”

6’1”

Headrest

Up and down

Up and down

Rotatable, Up and down

Up and down

Color

Black

Black

Black

Grey

【Numerous Adjustable Features】 All-new ergonomic chair of Tribesigns series, has a simple, magnificent and stylish appearance design. Equipped with premium adjustable system which consists several parts, it includes adjustable headrest height, lumbar support and armrest height, backrest tilt angle, seat cushion height and tilt tension. It is a comfortable partner that inspire your work and life.

【Breathable Mesh Backrest & 3 Levels Lock Mechanism】The breathable mesh back on this ergonomic chair provides support and allows air, body heat, and water vapor to pass through the backrest to help maintain even and comfortable skin temperatures. Backrest that tilts back up to 150 degrees and can be locked at 3 different angles.

【Reliable Certification & Easy to Install】 BIFMA certified for whole chair, and promise the best quality of chair material, The gas lift has passed the SGS testing. ◆Provide the detailed instruction to help you quick and hassle-free to install the office chair, OR scan QR Code of User Manual for watching installation video. And, provide another Features Usage video to help use the chair correctly.◆

【What You Get】Come with 1*Tribesigns T18 office chair, 1*Set of assembly tools, 1 *Instruction Manual. Enjoy a worry-free experience with our 5 years warranty and 30 days money back guarantee.✉✉ Contact us via Amazon message or [email protected] if you meet some issues or have some advice.✉✉