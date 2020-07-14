Ergonomic Office Chair Lumbar Support Mesh Chair Computer Desk Task Chair with Armrests



SmugChair 1368

The Compact Ergonomic High-End Mesh Chair

From Smugdesk, An Exciting Growth Story in Ergonomic Furniture

Experience health and comfort with our advanced technology

Millions of happy users and counting

Ergonmic Backrest

The open mesh design creates a breathable, well-ventilated backrest. The office chairs backrest with lumbar support will help you keep in the right position during prolonged working

Breathable Padded Seat

The padded mesh seat is thick and resilient. Made of high quality thick sponge and breathable mesh cloth, preventing body heat and keeping your hip and legs sweat-free.

Multi-function Mechanism

Pneumatic controls make it easier to raise or lower the seat. The rocking mode can relax you from heavy work, pull out the handle to start rocking and pull it in to stop. This chair can support up to 250 lbs of weight

Smooth and Durable Casters

The PU casters provides great mobility , suitable for hard floors, carpet and more, without noise during swivelling and the won’t scratch the floors surface.

Unrivaled Quality

Designed and built using only high-quality material and mechanical structure.

Warm tips:

At Smugdesk, we believe in our products. That’s why we back them all with an 18-month sales service and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

Notes:

We strongly recommend reading the user manual before start to assemble.

Assemble tools are included.

What’s in the Box

1 SmugChair 1368 office chair

1 Set of assemble tools

1 User manual

