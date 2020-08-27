Ergonomic Office Chair Desk Chair Mesh Computer Chair with Lumbar Support No Arms Swivel Rolling Executive Chair for Back Pain 2 Pack (Black)



Price: $96.99

(as of Aug 27,2020 11:24:10 UTC – Details)



We present a new style task chair for you, the 5 star steel base is more stable when you seat, the wheels make the chair move smoothly.The high quality gaslift is safe when you seat. The chair provid good quality mesh even a long time you use

Set of 2

Height adjustable from 35.6″ to 40.4″ to meet needs

The knee-tilt Mechanism can pull the lever outwards to recline freely and push the lever inwards to lock in the 90 degree upright position

360° Swivel to offer a versatile range of motion, allowing for multi-tasking convenience; the wheel casters make it easy to roll around your room or office as needed