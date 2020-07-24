Ergonomic Office Chair Desk Chair Mesh Computer Chair with Lumbar Support Flip Up Arms Swivel Rolling Adjustable Mid Back Computer Chair for Women Men Adults,Black



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 21:51:27 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The Ergonomic Mesh Chair is practically designed to meet all your daily needs. The highly-ventilated mesh back and soft sponge cushion keep you cool and comfortable all day long, while the tension knob allows you to adjust the degree of recline so you can relax after a long day at the office. Whether you’re working, gaming, conferencing, or just relaxing, our chair provides long-lasting comfort.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN – Designed with human-oriented construction, the cushion of the mesh chair, the armest flexibility, and the added lumbar support ensure that your body molds perfectly to your chair.

MULTI-FUNCTIONALITY – Whether you’re in the office, in your home, in a conference, or gaming, our mesh chair is a comfortable, stylish, and functional addition.

EASY ASSEMBLY – Our chair comes ready to assemble, with all the hardware and necessary tools. Follow the step-by-step instructions and you’ll be set up and ready in about 10-15 minutes!

BIFMA-CERTIFIED – All of our chair’s accessories pass the BIFMA test, ensuring the safety of users up to 250 lbs.