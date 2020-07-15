Ergohuman High Back Swivel Chair with Headrest, Black Mesh & Chrome Base



Price: $699.00

(as of Jul 15,2020 22:24:40 UTC – Details)



EUROTECH Ergohuman Mesh Chairs feature eight ergonomic adjustments for maximum comfort all day. Breathable mesh seat and back promote air circulation and offer increased support. Adjustability includes: tilt tension control, tilt lock, back angle, back height, synchro tilt, seat height, seat depth, and arm height. Chrome/polypropylene base with nylon casters. Made of 97% recyclable components. Greenguard indoor air quality certified. Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards.

Pneumatic cylinder raises and lowers chair quickly

Back, seat cushion, and headrest all adjust to fit an array of users and accommodate their individual needs

Contoured, height adjustable lumbar support provides long-term comfort

Synchro-tilt mechanism and seat depth adjustment ensure users sit correctly and get the support they need, whether sitting upright or reclining

Height adjustable, pivoting armrests work with a variety of seated postures and tasks

Overall dimensions: 26.5″ x 29″ x 46-52″ (W x D x H); Seat height: 18.5″ (at lowest point) 22.2″ (at highest point); Seat dimensions: 20.5″ x 18.5″ (W x D); Back dimensions: 20.5″ x 28″ (W x H)