ERFECTA Kids Water Bottle Tritan BPA-Free Donut-Shaped 380ml Kettle Seal Leakproof Anti-Fall Soft Silicone Straw Cute Water Bottles for Toddlers Girls and Boys



Price: $16.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 08:06:56 UTC – Details)





🏅【KIDS’ SPILL PROOF WATER BOTTLE】 – The 0.38 Liter Kid’s Water Bottle is specifically designed for smaller hands to use; It features easy to use parts and is made from high quality, safe, and easy to clean materials.

🏅【CREATIVE DONUT-SHAPED DESIGN】 -1 bottle,1 straw lid, 1 shoulder strap, this detachable one piece component is simple for kids to use and simple for parents to clean.

🏅【SAFETY TRITAN MATERIALS】- 12.8-ounce donut kid’s’ water bottle is made from Tritan plastic that is 100 percent free of BPA, BPS, and BPF. Passed FDA safety certification, safe and reliable.

🏅【COLORFUL & PRACTICAL】 – ERFECTA has developed this kids’ water bottle with a spill resistant design and fun graphics to keep you and your kids happy and hydrated; the simplified stem and straw are child safe yet easy to remove for cleaning.

🏅【LIFETIME GUARANTEE】 – Our got your back lifetime guarantee covers all reservoirs, backpacks, bottles, and accessories from manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the lifetime of the product.