Erebus owner calls for social media calm

Ryan stimulated debate recently when he composed “who cares” under a post on the Supercars Facebook page about DJR Team Penske chauffeurs playing cricket at a sponsor occasion in Darwin.

That triggered a reaction from DJR Team Penske manager Ryan Story, who composed “we all work hard to activate value for our partners so we can keep going racing” and included “I would never post a comment like this on a similar Erebus initiative. Never.”

The remarks were rapidly erased, nevertheless the exchange went public over the weekend thanks to a story in The Daily Telegraph paper.

Klimenko dealt with the problem on her public Facebook page today, apologising to DJRTP for the remark in addition to a plea for fans to stop what she states has actually been “cruel” reaction directed at her group.

“I would like to send my apology to all DJR Team Penske crew, drivers and fans alike,” she composed.

“The statement ‘who cares’ was uncalled for, and the appropriate apologies have been sent. I have communicated with Ryan Story and the matter has been put to bed. ‘Who cares’ was an internal joke that slipped out of the bubble, and as a team we are very sorry for this.

“But what I am not sorry for is my group, my chauffeurs or my fans. My group do not should have the terrible declarations being stated about them on Facebook, I do not should have the terrible declarations stated on …