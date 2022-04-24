Home Armenia Erdogan’s party spokesman ․ “We reject ենք strongly condemn Karo Paylan’s... Armenia Erdogan’s party spokesman ․ “We reject ենք strongly condemn Karo Paylan’s offer” ․ Ermenihaber.am |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 24, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 29,515 visits, 2022-04-23according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Turkish “Human Rights Association”. “The Armenian people were expelled from their ancient lands, most of them were destroyed in their cradle” ․ ... Armenia “Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic and religious hatred against Armenians is sponsored, implemented, the goal is the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh” ․ Human... Armenia Only with the unity of all Armenians can we prevent the new genocide in Artsakh ․ Arthur Tovmasyan |: Morning: Recent Posts It is necessary to avoid signing a “peace treaty”. Vartan Oskanian |: ... Suzanne Shank on the infrastructure bill, retail investing, corporate diversity, and Wall Street The NSS transferred 624 materials to various competent bodies, on the basis of which... Members of a criminal group have been arrested and a number of serious crimes... Should You Observe this stock? Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Most Popular Erdogan asked for the support of the Armenian community of Turkey in the normalization... On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a message to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalyan,... Prosperous Armenia members lay wreaths and flowers on behalf of Gagik Tsarukyan at the... Today the members of the political council of the "Prosperous Armenia" party paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian... Azerbaijani special services spread a false “decision” on behalf of the Artsakh government ․... A "decision" of the Government of the Artsakh Republic is spreading in the Armenian domain of social networks, according to which the population of... The Ministry of Defense denies. The Armenian Armed Forces did not enter the... The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has issued a message, in which, in particular, it is mentioned. "The statement spread by the... A criminal case has been initiated on the use of violence against a young... Information was spread on the Internet about the violence against a young man by a person named "Proshyants Multo". The measures taken by...