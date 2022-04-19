Ermenihaber. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a meeting with foreign diplomats during the iftar and gave a brief overview of Armenian-Turkish relations.

In particular, he said ․ “We are convinced that after the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, peace has been provided in our region. In order not to miss this opportunity, we sincerely continue the settlement process with our neighbor Armenia. “

It should be noted that the word “iftar” as a religious term means the end of fasting. Iftar is the evening supper that the followers of Islam accept during the month of Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is considered the month of Lent in the Muslim world.