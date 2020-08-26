Erdogan warns that Turkey will ‘never make concessions’ in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey will make no concessions in the eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated as France revealed that it would sign up with marine workouts in the area in the middle of an installing stand-off over hydrocarbons.

Speaking at the celebrations for an 11th-century battleground success by Seljuk Turks over the Byzantine empire, Mr Erdogan alerted that Turkey would do “whatever is politically, economically and militarily necessary” to safeguard its rights.

Turkey “will take whatever it is entitled to” in the Mediterranean and other maritime areas, he stated, including: “Just as we do not covet anyone else’s territory, sovereignty or interests, we will never make concessions on what belongs to us.”

Mr Erdogan took goal at Greece, which together with Cyprus has actually led calls to enforce EU sanctions on Turkey in retaliation for what Athens states is its prohibited drilling activities in a location abundant with gas reserves.

He included: “We want everyone to see that Turkey is no longer a country whose patience, determination, capability and bravery can be tested. If we say we are going to do something, we do it. We will pay the price, whatever it is.”