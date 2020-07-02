Erdogan vows social media controls over insults to family – Panorama

Turkey’s president has vowed to tighten authorities management over social media following alleged insults directed at his daughter and son-in-legislation after they introduced the beginning of their fourth baby on Twitter, Al Jazeera reported.

Addressing his celebration’s provincial leaders by way of a convention name on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened new laws by the 12 months’s finish to stringently regulate “immoral” social media.

“Do you understand why we are against social media such as YouTube, Twitter and Netflix? To eradicate such immorality,” Erdogan informed members of his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He stated his authorities is set to introduce laws that will drive social media firms to set up a authorized presence in Turkey.

The requirement would imply they could possibly be held financially accountable and compelled to reply to Turkish court docket choices.