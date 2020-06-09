Erdogan, Trump discuss Libya, US protests in phone talks – Armenian News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a phone name Monday specializing in bilateral relations, regional points and the scenario in Libya, Daily Sabah studies, citing Turkey’s Communications Directorate.



During the decision, Erdogan informed Trump about his issues that these behind the current violence and looting throughout protests in the US are working with the YPG/PKK, a terrorist group working in northern Syria, mentioned a press release by the directorate.

In its greater than 30-year terror marketing campaign towards Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey,

the US and the European Union – has been answerable for the deaths of 40,000 individuals, together with girls, kids and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

The assertion additionally mentioned the 2 leaders agreed to proceed shut cooperation to advertise Libya’s peace and stability.

Following the ouster of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, Libya’s new authorities was based in 2015 beneath a United Nations-led political deal.

Since April 2019, Libya’s authorities has been beneath assault by the forces of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, with greater than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Turkey has lengthy supported Libya’s authorities, whose military has just lately made substantial features towards Haftar’s forces.