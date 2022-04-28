Ermenihaber. In the Turkish “Türkiyegazetesi” media, “Erdogan’s message about Armenia. “Our problems will be solved in the near future.”

It was mentioned in it that the issue of Armenia-Turkey relations was also on the agenda during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s iftar with representatives of minorities yesterday.

According to the author of the publication (Ebru Karatosun), Erdogan said on this topic that the settlement process with Armenia continues, “there will be trade in the near future” and the problems will be solved.

“We are discussing with Armenia. “God willing, the borders will be opened, we will establish friendly relations together,” Erdogan said, according to the author.