Erdogan sought to ‘probe for Putin’s attitude’ to possible pressures on Armenia – Russian expert – Armenian News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s relocation to hold telephone settlements with his Russian equivalent was connected to his issues over the reported stress along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, states Alexander Krylov, a senior scientist at the Moscow- based Institute of World Economy and International Relations (Russian Academy of Sciences) and the president of the Scientific Society of Caucasus Studies.

In an interview withTert am, the expert likewise resolved the prepared Turkish-Azerbaijani military workouts in Nakhichevan, concurring that it might intensify the scenario even more.

“It is definitely essential for Erdogan to have the understanding how far- reaching the dispute with Russia might be or to what degree he is enabled to apply pressure on Armenia and what Russia will endure at all.

“By making the call, Erdogan was obviously attempting to probe for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s mindset towards all that,” he kept in mind.

Meantime the expert stated he thinks that the Russian leader pursues a very lack of confidence amidst the present procedures. “I cannot say for sure whether or not military exercises will take place in Nakhichevan, but I believe everything was clearly stated, considering the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani pogroms across globe,” he stated, explaining the violent function as a justification instead of a symptom of ethnic hatred.

“I think that topic was considered too,” Krylov included.

During their telephone discussion previously today, the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents went over the just recently reported border stress in between Azerbaijan andArmenia Four Armenian servicemen were eliminated in the violent clashes provoked after an occurrence by Azerbaijan’s armed force. Azerbaijan reported 11 losses.

Commenting on the Russia-Turkey relations, Krylov confessed that Moscow connects top priority to its establishing collaboration withAnkara He mentioned theMontreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits as a crucial global instrument describing the 2 nations’ shared interest (in not turning the Black See into a zone of local states’ impact). “Yes, Turkey and Russia may have policy differences in the Caucasus, but their interests coincide when it comes to this issue,” he included.

Addressing the accusations that Russia is enhancing its relations with Turkey, looking for a future cooperation “at the expense of Armenia”, Krylov dismissed the accusations as extremely “propagandistic”.

“Russia never builds its interests at the sacrifice of others. And Armenia too, is very important for it in the South Caucasus. The statements that Russia may replace Armenia for Turkey and Azerbaijan are propagandistic as I said for people who have such fears. But there isn’t anything of the kind,” he stated, declaring Russia’s function as Armenia’s tactical ally.

Asked whether Armenia ought to be careful of Turkey’s future actions, Krylov concurred that the scenario is turning significantly tense in the light of the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani workouts.

“Additionally, mercenaries are being hired for Azerbaijan in Libya, Syria andUkraine They are clearly preparing for a military action either on the border of Karabakh or along the whole Armenian border. No sabotage is dismissed here, however there are low opportunities for big- scale military actions, specifically on the globally acknowledged Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] will instantly act, with the commitment to protect Armenia ending up being efficient for both that organization and Russia,” he stated, caution of greater dangers for Nagorno-Karabakh (to which the stated assurances are not relevant).

Asked to remark on the consistently voiced issues over “problematic” Armenian-Russian relations (due to Russia’s declared wonder about of the present Armenian federal government or failure to respond to the current cross- border clashes), Krylov concurred that it isn’t proficient at all when Armenia’s domestic political issues have their reflection on the 2 nations’ relations.

“The relations, as a matter of fact, are developing in very constructively. Armenian sappers in Syria work in collaboration with Russia, a step that no CSTO has taken so far. Of course, there are problems in the bilateral relations, which is quite normal. What is bad, though, is the domestic political situation in Armenia impacts the relationship between the two countries,” he included.