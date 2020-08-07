Erdogan says Turkey restarted energy exploration in east Mediterranean By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gos to Istanbul



2/2

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that Turkey had actually resumed energy exploration work in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece had actually not kept its guarantees concerning such activities in the area.

NATO members Turkey and Greece have actually long been at loggerheads over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources and stress flared last month, triggering German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with the nation’s leaders to alleviate stress.

“We have started drilling work again,” Erdogan informed press reporters after getting involved in Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia mosque. “We don’t feel obliged to talk with those who do not have rights in maritime jurisdiction zones.”

He stated Turkey’s Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, a seismic study vessel, had actually been sent out to the area to perform its responsibilities. The ship moved into waters off Cyprus in late July and stays in that area.

Erdogan made the remarks when inquired about an accord signed by Egypt and Greece on Thursday designating a special financial zone in between the 2 countries in the east Mediterranean.

Diplomats in Greece stated their arrangement nullified an accord reached in 2015 in between Turkey …