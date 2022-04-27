Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a regular iftar (feast, dinner to break the fast) during the month of Ramadan (Muslim Lent) with representatives of national-religious minorities.

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey Archbishop Zekiyan, Primate of the Union of Armenian Foundations in Turkey and Chairman of the Board of Trustees “St. Acting President of the Hakob Catholic Foundation Antoine Sultanoglu.

The iftar organized by the President of Turkey was attended by caring and secular leaders of the Jewish, Assyrian Catholic community.

Also present were Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Ali Erbaş.