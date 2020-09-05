Erdogan is committed to Turkey’s national interests, but our leaders are pawned to foreign agendas – Middle East Monitor

Turkey’s president is battling a brand-new fight with the Europeans, this time relating to the rights of his nation in the easternMediterranean Recep Tayyeb Erdogan threatens to utilize force if required in order to maintain his nation’s interests.

While President Erdogan was directing his cautions at the “greedy” opponents, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was providing comparable cautions to utilize force, but versus his own individuals; Sisi promised to send out the army to destroy houses over the heads of Egyptian people.

Of course, constructing offenses and trespass can not be excused, but I am drawing this contrast in between the ease with which Arab rulers utilize force versus their own individuals– Sisi has a performance history of doing this; keep in mind the Rabaa Al-Adawiyya and Al-Nahda massacres?– and the manner in which a president chosen by his individuals utilizes his popular required to face greedy foreign forces. This is the distinction in between those who win correct elections and those who stage coups versus individuals’s option. This describes Sisi’s dangers to his individuals and his truce with Ethiopia, which is threatening the security of his nation.

In the context of the crises and the leaders’ choices on how to handle them, I forecast that the roots of the issue in the Arab world depend on its leaders’ …