Erdogan insists, ‘We will not leave Libyans to the mercy of mercenaries and a coup’ – Middle East Monitor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned on Thursday that his nation will by no means leave the folks of Libya to the mercy of mercenaries and a coup. He advised a press convention with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj in Ankara that, “History will hold accountable all those who drowned Libya in blood and tears by providing support for the coup leader Khalifa Haftar.”

Erdogan renewed his name to stop Haftar from promoting Libya’s oil illegally and identified that he has reached a consensus with Al-Sarraj on increasing the areas of Turkey’s cooperation with the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya. An answer for the disaster in the North African nation, he insisted, has to be based mostly on legitimacy and justice.

The GNA has taken the mandatory precautions concerning the coronavirus pandemic regardless of assaults by Haftar’s militias, journalists had been advised. “Any person who poses a constant threat to the future of Libya cannot sit at the negotiation table,” added the Turkish President in a clear reference to the renegade Field Marshal.

President Erdogan identified that Al-Sarraj was visiting Ankara at a time when Turkey is continuous to deal with Covid-19 efficiently. His authorities has stood in solidarity with Libya all through the well being disaster, and despatched medical provides to Tripoli in April and May.

Turkey’s precedence is to set up stability in Libya as quickly as attainable, with a resolution below the auspices of the UN and the management of the Libyan folks. According to Erdogan, this will profit the entire area. Haftar, he added, has proven his true face by rejecting the Libyan political settlement and declaring himself to be Libya’s chief.

Agreeing with Al-Sarraj on the want for oil exports to proceed and overseas interventions in Libya’s financial and monetary establishments to finish, Erdogan careworn the want to elevate the sanctions imposed on the nation. He mentioned that Turkey is “following closely” Haftar’s try to promote Libyan oil illegally and purchase extra weapons and mercenaries.