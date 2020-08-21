Erdogan hails Turkey’s biggest ever energy discovery. The markets are unimpressed

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Turkey has actually discovered 320 billion cubic meters of gas in the Black Sea, its biggest ever energy discovery, and intends to start production by 2023.

The Fatih drilling ship situated the deposit in the so-called Tuna -1 field, Erdogan stated Friday in a much-trailed interview in his Istanbul palace. Exploration is continuing in other fields, he stated.

The lira reversed earlier gains versus the dollar after the statement. It was down 0.3% since 3:42 p.m. inIstanbul The Borsa Istanbul 100 index likewise quit gains and fell as much as 1.8%, perhaps showing dissatisfaction over the size of the discover.

Turkey purchased 3 drilling ships recently as it drastically broadened energy expedition in the Black Sea and objected to waters of the easternMediterranean It’s eager to discover substantial energy reserves to alleviate its heavy dependence on imports from Iran, Iraq and Russia, and assistance among the biggest economies in the Middle East.

The Fatih has actually been drilling to a depth of 3,500 to 4,000 meters (11,500 to 13,000 feet), Energy Minister Fatih Donmez stated last month. TPAO, nevertheless, has no experience in deep-sea gas production and would likely require to get a significant oil business to make use of a field. With oil and gas rates having actually plunged, the economics …

