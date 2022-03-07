Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin the possibility of using the Russian ruble in trade, RIA Novosti reported, citing A Haber TV channel.

The telephone conversation between the presidents of Turkey and Russia, in which the main topic of discussion was the conflict in Ukraine, took place on Sunday and lasted for about an hour.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey and Russia can use the ‘dollar, euro, ruble, gold and yuan in trade,’ and that the Russian president will order 30 ships loaded with sunflower oil, which are now in the Sea of ​​Azov.” – reported the TV channel.