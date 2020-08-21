Erdogan converts another former church into mosque – Panorama

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday purchased another ancient Orthodox church that ended up being a mosque and after that a popular Istanbul museum to be reversed into a location of Muslim praise, AFP reported.

The choice to change the Kariye Museum into a mosque came simply a month after a likewise questionable conversion for the UNESCO World Heritage- acknowledged Hagia Sophia, the source advised.

Both modifications show Erdogan’s efforts to galvanise his more conservative and nationalist advocates at a time when Turkey is suffering a brand-new spell of inflation and financial unpredictability brought on by the coronavirus.

But they have actually contributed to Turkey’s stress with Greece and its Orthodox Church.

The Greek foreign ministry called the choice “yet another provocation against religious persons everywhere” by the Turkish federal government.

It is kept in mind that the 1,000- year- old structure’s history carefully mirrors that of the Hagia Sophia– its larger neighbour on the historical western bank of the Golden Horn estuary on the European side ofIstanbul The Holy Saviour in Chora was a middle ages Byzantine church embellished with 14th- century frescoes of the Last Judgement that stay valued in the Christian world.