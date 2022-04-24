On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a message to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalyan, in which he once again avoided calling the historical reality by its real name. had a painful reality.

“Today you have gathered under the roof of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul to commemorate the Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives in the difficult conditions of World War I. “I once again respectfully commemorate the fallen Ottoman Armenians and express my sincere condolences to all their surviving relatives,” Erdogan’s message reads.

As in previous years, this year the Turkish President declared that the last years of the Ottoman Empire coincided with World War I, which was “a time of suffering for millions of Ottoman children.”

Erdogan called for “healing the wounds of the past together, strengthening human ties” and “building the future together.”

“We have started a positive process with our neighbor Armenia for this purpose. “I know I attach great importance to the fact that the settlement process is sincerely supported by our citizens of Armenian descent, who are in favor of close cooperation between the two neighboring countries,” Erdogan said, expecting the Armenian community in Turkey to take part in the process.