Erdogan adviser warns UAE friendship ‘more dangerous than enmity’ – Middle East Monitor

Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cautioned that friendship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is “more dangerous than its enmity”.

In a post released in Turkish Yeni Safak paper, Aktay stated everybody identifies the UAE’s hostility towards Turkey thinking that “it is blocking the road before Turkey”.

“The UAE’s hostility does not recognise morals or rules. They are based on intrigues, games and systematic campaigns,” he stated, worrying that Ankara is attempting, through its “most humane and positive policies to curb these immoral and illegal movements”.

According to the Turkish authorities, the UAE together with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain has actually required Qatar sever trade ties with Iran in exchange for raising the blockade troubled Doha, at a time when the volume of trade in between the UAE and Iran reached $13.5 billion.

“We have no problem with that, and let the volume of trade exchange between Islamic countries increase much more but why is Qatar the only one blamed and punished for that?” he stated.

“This striking contradiction in the Emirati relations raises a question about the UAE’s loyalty and friendship with its most important Saudi ally,” he included.

