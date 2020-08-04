ER doctor on people who don’t wear masks: It pisses me off

Emergency room physician Dr. Desmond Carson says people who are not wearing a mask, washing their hands, and observing social distancing guidelines are being disrespectful to health care and front line workers who have to deal with Covid-19 every day.
