On Tuesday, equities researchers upgraded NYCB from a rating of “c+” to a rating of “b” at TheStreet. Other brokerages also commented on the company NYCB.

CSFB shortened the price targets on the Bancorp shares from $11.00 – $10.00.It also set a rating of “neutral” on the company’s stock on Wednesday,7th October. Suisse Group shortened the price targets on Bancorp shares from $11.00 – $10.00 and also set a rating of “neutral” on the company’s stocks on Wednesday, 7th October.

Piper Sandler shortened the price targets on the Bancorp shares from $12.50-$10.50 and also set a rating of “overweight” on the company’s stock on Monday, 28th September. Morgan Stanley however lifted the price targets on Bancorp shares from $9.50-$11.50 and issued a rating of “equal weight” on the company’s stocks on Wednesday, 7th December.

Only one research analyst issued the stock a rating of “sell”, seven have rated the company’s stock as “hold” and six have issued a rating of “buy” on the company’s stocks. The stock currently has $11.54 as the average target and “hold” as the average rating.

More About NYCB Stock

Bancorp started on Tuesday at $10.25.The company’s moving average for 50 days is $9.19.The company’s moving average for 200 days is $9.47.Bancorp stock has $4.76 billion in market capitalization,12.20 PE ratio,1.14 PEG ratio, and a 1.05 beta. The firm has $7.72 as a 52 week-low and $12.10 as a 52 week-high. The firm has 2.52 as the ratio between debt and equity,1.39 quick ratio, and 1.39 current ratio. The firm declared $0.23 earnings/share which is equal to the consensus estimates. The company had $295.65 million in quarterly revenue.

Bancorp is a bank holding company that works for the NY Community bank and provides banking services and products in New York, Ohio, New Jersey, Arizona, and Florida. The company also offers money market, CODs, savings, retirement accounts, etc.