Equilibrium Offers a Promotional Token Swap for Test-Driving Its DeFi Platform

Having started a business on Polkadot simply a week and a half earlier, an EOS-based decentralized financing job called Equilibrium will bring its governance token NUT to the Polkadot community for sake of assisting in a promotional token swap.

The token swap will range from August 31 to September 29. During this time, individuals who wish to test-drive Equilibrium can exchange their BTC for NUT, then utilize that NUT to try out the freshly introduced platform. We talked to Equilibrium CEO Alex Melikhov for more information.

“Polkadot lets us offer all-new products for our industry, like cross-chain pooled lending, decentralized stablecoins, synthetic assets, any beyond,” Melikhov said. “It even supports cross-chain DEXes that lets users transact BTC, ETH, and XTZ for multiple DeFi instruments.”

DeFi has actually been flourishing recently, and Equilibrium has actually grown substantially in simply a couple of months. “Our decentralized EOS-based stablecoin, EOSDT, has seen its daily trading volumes surge to over $10 million,” Melikhov stated, “but I believe that DeFi’s full potential has not been reached yet. Cross-chain interoperable products like Equilibrium will boost the market.”

Equilibrium’s NUT token drives the job’s decentralized governance. NUT holders acquire benefits to vote on the criteria that manage how Equilibrium runs, like the rates of interest and overcollateralization limit related to EOSDT. To gain NUT is to acquire a state in how this specific DeFi job and its tokenomics run.

Now that NUT will be easily offered in exchange for BTC throughout the upcoming token swap. Equilibrium is setting aside 25% of its overall supply of 120,000,000 NUT tokens for the swap.