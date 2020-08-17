Equilateral heads to Flying Five Stakes | Racing News

Equilateral is to look for Group One splendor in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh next month.

The five-year-old sprinter had actually been a possible for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York today, however fitness instructor Charlie Hills chose versus handling stablemate Battaash once again.

Hills stated: “He’s fine – we just decided not to go to York. We plan to run him in the Flying Five (on September 13).”

Equilateral has actually dealt with Battaash as soon as this summer season and installed a great effort to nab 2nd location close house in the King’s Stand Stakes, 2 and a quarter lengths behind Hills’ steady star.

Impressive winner of a Listed contest at Meydan in January, Equilateral was rejected a clear run when a close 5th to Moss Gill in the Listed City Walls Stakes at York on his most current start.