EQUA Glass Water Bottle with Faux Leather Sleeve – 25 oz – Leak Proof and BPA Free – 100% Borosilicate Glass

Price: $24.97
(as of Aug 13,2020 08:12:17 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Material
Borosilicate Glass
Borosilicate Glass
Borosilicate Glass+matt finish
Stainless Steel
EASTMAN Tritan
Capacity
25 oz.
25 oz.
25 oz.
23 oz.
27 oz.
BPA FREE
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
100 % leakproof
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Dishwasher safe
✔
✔
✔
✘
✔
Different color combinations
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Thermal insulation
✘
✘
✘
✔
✘
This cute water bottle is break resistant and easy to carry around with a convenient and stylish metal handle
Water bottle glass made from borosilicate glass, it comes with a faux leather sleeve which works well all year round and is even vegan friendly
Designed as a fashion accessory, this eco friendly water bottle stands out from all other glass drinking bottles. Perfect for being stylish in the office and for sport activities
Capacity: 25 oz / 750ml, available in several different color combinations
Responsibly made and designed in Europe with 45 days money back guarantee