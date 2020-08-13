EQUA Glass Water Bottle with Faux Leather Sleeve – 25 oz – Leak Proof and BPA Free – 100% Borosilicate Glass



Price: $24.97

(as of Aug 13,2020 08:12:17 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Material

Borosilicate Glass

Borosilicate Glass

Borosilicate Glass+matt finish

Stainless Steel

EASTMAN Tritan

Capacity

25 oz.

25 oz.

25 oz.

23 oz.

27 oz.

BPA FREE

✔

✔

✔

✔

✔

100 % leakproof

✔

✔

✔

✔

✔

Dishwasher safe

✔

✔

✔

✘

✔

Different color combinations

✔

✔

✔

✔

✔

Thermal insulation

✘

✘

✘

✔

✘

This cute water bottle is break resistant and easy to carry around with a convenient and stylish metal handle

Water bottle glass made from borosilicate glass, it comes with a faux leather sleeve which works well all year round and is even vegan friendly

Designed as a fashion accessory, this eco friendly water bottle stands out from all other glass drinking bottles. Perfect for being stylish in the office and for sport activities

Capacity: 25 oz / 750ml, available in several different color combinations

Responsibly made and designed in Europe with 45 days money back guarantee