Epson XP-830 Wireless Color Photo Printer with Scanner, Copier & Fax, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready, C11CE78201, 1

The expression Premium XP-830 wireless Small-in-One printer delivers superior photo quality and versatility, ideal for creative projects. A 30-page auto document feeder and auto 2-sided printing, copying, scanning and faxing saves time, while the auto-extend/retract output tray offers added convenience. Print vivid, borderless photos up to 8″ X 10″, or on specialty paper and dads. Easily print from your tablet or smartphone – with or without a router – at home or on the go. Get 4″ X 6″ Photos in as fast as 12 seconds. The intuitive 4.3″ Touchscreen makes tasks simple. And, you can print Facebook photos, coloring books and more with Epson creative Print app. This Epson printer is designed for use with only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as Compatible, may not function properly or at all. Epson provides information about the design of the printer on the box and in many other locations and materials Included with the printer and on the website. Epson periodically provides firmware updates to address issues of security, performance, minor bug fixes and ensure the printer functions as designed. This printer was designed to work only with genuine Epson ink cartridges and some updates may affect the functionality of third party ink. Non-epson branded or Altered Epson cartridges that functioned prior to a firmware update may not continue to function.

Form Factor: Print, Copy, Scan, Fax