Epson WorkForce WF-3620 WiFi Direct All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Copier, Scanner, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready

Performance Beyond Laser WorkForce WF-3620 All-in-One WIRELESS | PRINT | COPY | SCAN | FAX | ETHERNET Print-shop quality — print documents and graphics in high resolution with precise color placement

Fast printing — professional-quality prints at speeds of 19 ISO ppm (black) and 10 ISO ppm (color)

Extremely durable prints — smudge, fade and water resistant prints

Laser-sharp black and color text — crisp fonts and precise lines on plain paper View larger Additional Features Wireless and Wi-Fi Direct — print from iPad, iPhone, tablets and smartphones

Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax — includes 35-page 2-sided Automatic Document Feeder

Easy navigation and control — intuitive 2.7″ color touchscreen KEY FEATURES Fast speeds for high-volume printing Large, 250-sheet paper capacity plus rear tray 2.7″ touchscreen for easy navigation Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax Efficient Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax Epson Connect Print from iPad, iPhone, tablets & smartphones Connectivity Built-in wireless & Ethernet networking; includes Wi-Fi Direct Versatile Front tray plus rear tray for envelopes & specialty media Reliable Designed to be jam free Replacement Ink Cartridges 252 Standard-capacity Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow Weight and Dimensions (W x D x H) Printing: 17.7″ x 22″ x 9.6″ Storage: 17.7″ x 16.4″ x 9.6″ Weight: 21.4 lb What’s In The Box Epson WorkForce WF-3620 All-in-One, instruction manual, CD-ROM for product setup, power cord, DURABrite Ultra Ink cartridges – Four 252-series ink cartridges: Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow WorkForce WF-3620 WorkForce WF-3640 WorkForce Pro WF-4630 WorkForce Pro WF-4640 Technology Powered by PrecisionCore Powered by PrecisionCore Powered by PrecisionCore Powered by PrecisionCore Cost Savings vs. Laser up to 40% up to 40% up to 50% up to 50% ISO Print Speed 19 / 10 19 / 10 20 / 20 20 / 20 Screen 2.7″ Color Touch 3.5″ Color Touch 3.5″ Color Touch 4.3″ Color Touch Total Paper Capacity 250 500 330 580 Special Media (rear feed) 1 1 80 80 ADF Capacity 35 35 35 35 Auto 2-sided Print, Copy, Scan, Fax Print, Copy, Scan, Fax Print, Copy, Scan, Fax Print, Copy, Scan, Fax Ethernet / Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Direct Tablet / Smartphone ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Media Card Slot ✔ ✔

Epson strongly recommends the use of Genuine Epson inks for a quality printing experience. Non Epson inks and inks not formulated for your specific printer may cause damage that is not covered by the Epson warranty.

Get Performance Beyond Laser with the WorkForce WF-3620, powered by Precision Core

Print anywhere, anytime – from iPad, iPhone, tablets and smartphones; includes wireless and Wi-Fi Direct

Do more – auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax; plus 35-page Auto Document Feeder

Never run out of ink again – Printer features Amazon Dash Replenishment which, after activation, keeps track of your ink usage and orders more from Amazon when you are running low.