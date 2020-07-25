Epson WorkForce WF-3620 WiFi Direct All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Copier, Scanner, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready

Price: $292.99
(as of Jul 25,2020 18:03:59 UTC – Details)
Performance Beyond Laser
WorkForce WF-3620 All-in-One
WIRELESS | PRINT | COPY | SCAN | FAX | ETHERNET
- Print-shop quality — print documents and graphics in high resolution with precise color placement
- Save on ink — up to 40 percent lower printing cost vs. color laser
- Fast printing — professional-quality prints at speeds of 19 ISO ppm (black) and 10 ISO ppm (color)
- Extremely durable prints — smudge, fade and water resistant prints
- Laser-sharp black and color text — crisp fonts and precise lines on plain paper
Additional Features
- Wireless and Wi-Fi Direct — print from iPad, iPhone, tablets and smartphones
- Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax — includes 35-page 2-sided Automatic Document Feeder
- Easy navigation and control — intuitive 2.7″ color touchscreen
KEY FEATURES
Fast speeds for high-volume printing
Large, 250-sheet paper capacity plus rear tray
2.7″ touchscreen for easy navigation
Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax
Efficient
Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax
Epson Connect
Print from iPad, iPhone, tablets & smartphones
Connectivity
Built-in wireless & Ethernet networking; includes Wi-Fi Direct
Versatile
Front tray plus rear tray for envelopes & specialty media
Reliable
Designed to be jam free
Replacement Ink Cartridges
252 Standard-capacity Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow
Weight and Dimensions (W x D x H)
Printing: 17.7″ x 22″ x 9.6″
Storage: 17.7″ x 16.4″ x 9.6″
Weight: 21.4 lb
What’s In The Box
Epson WorkForce WF-3620 All-in-One, instruction manual, CD-ROM for product setup, power cord, DURABrite Ultra Ink cartridges – Four 252-series ink cartridges: Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow
|WorkForce WF-3620
|WorkForce WF-3640
|WorkForce Pro WF-4630
|WorkForce Pro WF-4640
|Technology
|Powered by PrecisionCore
|Powered by PrecisionCore
|Powered by PrecisionCore
|Powered by PrecisionCore
|Cost Savings vs. Laser
|up to 40%
|up to 40%
|up to 50%
|up to 50%
|ISO Print Speed
|19 / 10
|19 / 10
|20 / 20
|20 / 20
|Screen
|2.7″ Color Touch
|3.5″ Color Touch
|3.5″ Color Touch
|4.3″ Color Touch
|Total Paper Capacity
|250
|500
|330
|580
|Special Media (rear feed)
|1
|1
|80
|80
|ADF Capacity
|35
|35
|35
|35
|Auto 2-sided
|Print, Copy, Scan, Fax
|Print, Copy, Scan, Fax
|Print, Copy, Scan, Fax
|Print, Copy, Scan, Fax
|Ethernet / Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Direct Tablet / Smartphone
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Media Card Slot
|✔
|✔
Epson strongly recommends the use of Genuine Epson inks for a quality printing experience. Non Epson inks and inks not formulated for your specific printer may cause damage that is not covered by the Epson warranty.
