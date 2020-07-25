Epson WorkForce WF-3620 WiFi Direct All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, Copier, Scanner, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready

Jasyson
-


Price: $292.99
(as of Jul 25,2020 18:03:59 UTC – Details)

PrecisionCore Technology

Performance Beyond Laser

WorkForce WF-3620 All-in-One

WIRELESS | PRINT | COPY | SCAN | FAX | ETHERNET

  • Print-shop quality — print documents and graphics in high resolution with precise color placement
  • Save on ink — up to 40 percent lower printing cost vs. color laser
  • Fast printing — professional-quality prints at speeds of 19 ISO ppm (black) and 10 ISO ppm (color)
  • Extremely durable prints — smudge, fade and water resistant prints
  • Laser-sharp black and color text — crisp fonts and precise lines on plain paper
Print direct from phone

View larger
Additional Features

  • Wireless and Wi-Fi Direct — print from iPad, iPhone, tablets and smartphones
  • Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax — includes 35-page 2-sided Automatic Document Feeder
  • Easy navigation and control — intuitive 2.7″ color touchscreen

KEY FEATURES

Fast speeds

Fast speeds for high-volume printing

250-sheet capacity

Large, 250-sheet paper capacity plus rear tray

2.7" touchscreen

2.7″ touchscreen for easy navigation

Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax

Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax

Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax

Efficient

Auto 2-sided print, copy, scan & fax

Epson Connect

Epson Connect

Print from iPad, iPhone, tablets & smartphones

Various connectivity options

Connectivity

Built-in wireless & Ethernet networking; includes Wi-Fi Direct

Front and rear trays

Versatile

Front tray plus rear tray for envelopes & specialty media

Designed to be jam free

Reliable

Designed to be jam free

Replacement Inks

Replacement Ink Cartridges

252 Standard-capacity Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow

Weight & Dimensions

Weight and Dimensions (W x D x H)

Printing: 17.7″ x 22″ x 9.6″

Storage: 17.7″ x 16.4″ x 9.6″

Weight: 21.4 lb

In the box

What’s In The Box

Epson WorkForce WF-3620 All-in-One, instruction manual, CD-ROM for product setup, power cord, DURABrite Ultra Ink cartridges – Four 252-series ink cartridges: Black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow

WorkForce WF-3620WorkForce WF-3640WorkForce Pro WF-4630WorkForce Pro WF-4640
WorkForce WF-3620WorkForce WF-3640WorkForce Pro WF-4630WorkForce Pro WF-4640
TechnologyPowered by PrecisionCorePowered by PrecisionCorePowered by PrecisionCorePowered by PrecisionCore
Cost Savings vs. Laserup to 40%up to 40%up to 50%up to 50%
ISO Print Speed19 / 1019 / 1020 / 2020 / 20
Screen2.7″ Color Touch3.5″ Color Touch3.5″ Color Touch4.3″ Color Touch
Total Paper Capacity250500330580
Special Media (rear feed)118080
ADF Capacity35353535
Auto 2-sidedPrint, Copy, Scan, FaxPrint, Copy, Scan, FaxPrint, Copy, Scan, FaxPrint, Copy, Scan, Fax
Ethernet / Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Direct Tablet / Smartphone
Media Card Slot

Epson strongly recommends the use of Genuine Epson inks for a quality printing experience. Non Epson inks and inks not formulated for your specific printer may cause damage that is not covered by the Epson warranty.
Get Performance Beyond Laser with the WorkForce WF-3620, powered by Precision Core
Save time – Professional-quality prints with speeds of 19 ISO ppm (black) and 10 ISO ppm (color)
Save up to 40 percent lower printing cost vs. color laser
Print anywhere, anytime – from iPad, iPhone, tablets and smartphones; includes wireless and Wi-Fi Direct
Do more – auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax; plus 35-page Auto Document Feeder
Never run out of ink again – Printer features Amazon Dash Replenishment which, after activation, keeps track of your ink usage and orders more from Amazon when you are running low.

