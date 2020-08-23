Epson Workforce WF-2660 All-in-One Wireless Color Printer with Scanner, Copier and Fax



Price: $340.00

(as of Aug 23,2020 04:00:33 UTC – Details)



Powered by Precision Core, this all-in-one printer offers wireless connectivity plus NFC and fast, laser-quality prints. 150-Sheet paper capacity; auto 2-sided printing; and 2.7″ Color touchscreen. This Epson printer is designed for use with only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as Compatible, may not function properly or at all. Epson provides information about the design of the printer on the box and in many other locations and materials Included with the printer and on the website. Epson periodically provides firmware updates to address issues of security, performance, minor bug fixes and ensure the printer functions as designed. This printer was designed to work only with genuine Epson ink cartridges and some updates may affect the functionality of third party ink. Non-epson branded or Altered Epson cartridges that functioned prior to a firmware update may not continue to function.

This printer is designed for use with Epson cartridges only, not third party cartridges or ink. Cartridges described as Compatible, Remanufactured, refilled or refillable may not work properly or at all. See product description for more details.

Get laser-like performance – The workforce WF-2660, powered by Precision Core

Wireless, Wi-Fi Direct and NFC – easily print from iPad, iPhone, tablets and smartphones, Plus Touch to print with NFC

Fast printing – laser-quality prints at speeds of 13 ISO ppm (black) and 7.3 ISO ppm (color)

Load paper less often – 150-sheet paper capacity & do more – auto 2-sided printing; Plus a 30-page auto document feeder

Replacement ink cartridges – 220 standard-capacity black, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow