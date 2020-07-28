Epson TM-C3500 ColorWorks C31CD54011 4-Color Printer



Price: $1,850.00 - $1,399.00

(as of Jul 28,2020 16:25:51 UTC – Details)



Whether you’re printing labels, tickets or tags, the TM-C3500 is designed to help your business print a wide variety of colorful labels in-house. The TM-C3500 is ideal for high-mix, low-volume applications with compact, robust design for commercial use. This model also features high print speed of up to 4 inches/second and high-quality four-color inkjet printing with individual ink cartridges for efficient use of ink. The C3500 also supports all major label applications and can easily adjust to handle 1.2″ to 4.4″ widths. Featinguring rear-feed capability for fanfold and large rolls and meets BS5609 certification for GHS labels.

Ethernet and USB connectivity

Power Supply Included

Cable Not Included